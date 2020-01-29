India's Prime Minister: Pakistan May Sisappear in 10 Days

India is already able to defeat Pakistan in less than 10 days in every new war with its rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, AFP reported.

The neighbouring country's nuclear-weapon nations have fought three wars and last February came close to a fourth with tit-for-tat airstrikes sparked by an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir.

Modi is under pressure after weeks of ongoing protests against a new citizenship law, economic slowdown and the prospect of being defeated next month's New Delhi elections.

"Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust," Modi said in a speech to military personnel on Tuesday.

Wearing a baseball cap on the National Cadet Corps during an event in the capital, Modi said India's new strength was thanks to what he called "youthful thinking."

'This is "youthful thinking". We carry out surgical strikes and take on terrorists in their homes,' Modi said.

He said Indian strikes against militias in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir and Pakistan itself in 2016 and last year are proof of that.

"This is 'youth thinking'. We carry out surgical strikes and attack terrorists in their homes," Modi said.

India and Pakistan waged three wars: in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and 1999, the so-called The Kargil war.

Modi said Pakistan continues to wage a "proxy war" against India by supporting fighters in India-administered Kashmir, where tens of thousands have died in recent decades.

Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan after gaining independence from Britain in 1947. In August, the Modi government deprived Indian Kashmir of its partial autonomy.