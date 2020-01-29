Hong Kong Bans Travels to China because of the Coronavirus

Hong Kong bans travels to mainland China because of the coronavirus. More than 100 people have already died and over 4500 are infected.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the infection, Hong Kong stops all high-speed trains and ferries to China. Germany and Japan have confirmed the first cases of infection in patients who have not traveled to the country of origin.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked to monitor whether the Bulgarian students in Wuhan can be relocated from the Chinese city. If approved, the state is ready to send a plane to pick them up.