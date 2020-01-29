Hong Kong Bans Travels to China because of the Coronavirus

World | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 14:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hong Kong Bans Travels to China because of the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Hong Kong bans travels to mainland China because of the coronavirus. More than 100 people have already died and over 4500 are infected.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the infection, Hong Kong stops all high-speed trains and ferries to China. Germany and Japan have confirmed the first cases of infection in patients who have not traveled to the country of origin.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked to monitor whether the Bulgarian students in Wuhan can be relocated from the Chinese city. If approved, the state is ready to send a plane to pick them up.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, China, Hong Kong, ban
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria