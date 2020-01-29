EU and UK to Begin Trade Negotiations in March

World » EU | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU and UK to Begin Trade Negotiations in March www.pixabay.com

The United Kingdom and the European Union will begin negotiations on their future trade relations on March 3, according to the Guardian.

According to the publication, the negotiating groups, which will continue to be led by David Frost of the British side and Michel Barnier of the European Union, have a difficult task of finalizing the discussions by December 31st this year.

Brussels believes that completing negotiations on all complex trade issues in just 10 months is too ambitious, but the British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, does not intend to extend the transition period.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but the date was postponed many times as MEPs could not agree on the conditions for leaving the EU. Johnson, whose party won a significant lead over the opposition after the early December parliamentary elections, was able to move things forward.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, EU, trade, negotiations, Brexit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria