The United States is Developing a Vaccine against the Deadly Coronavirus

January 29, 2020, Wednesday
Bulgaria: The United States is Developing a Vaccine against the Deadly Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

US health authorities have begun developing a vaccine against the deadly virus, which originated in China and has claimed more than a hundred lives so far, AFP reports.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) official spokesman Anthony Fauci told reporters: “We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine,” 

"The process is long and uncertain, but we are proceeding as if we will have to deploy a vaccine", he said.

“In other words, we’re looking at the worst scenario that this becomes a bigger outbreak.”

Tags: Coronavirus, China, US, vaccine
