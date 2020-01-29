The United States is Developing a Vaccine against the Deadly Coronavirus

US health authorities have begun developing a vaccine against the deadly virus, which originated in China and has claimed more than a hundred lives so far, AFP reports.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) official spokesman Anthony Fauci told reporters: “We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine,”

"The process is long and uncertain, but we are proceeding as if we will have to deploy a vaccine", he said.

“In other words, we’re looking at the worst scenario that this becomes a bigger outbreak.”