The United States is Developing a Vaccine against the Deadly Coronavirus
US health authorities have begun developing a vaccine against the deadly virus, which originated in China and has claimed more than a hundred lives so far, AFP reports.
National Institutes of Health (NIH) official spokesman Anthony Fauci told reporters: “We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine,”
"The process is long and uncertain, but we are proceeding as if we will have to deploy a vaccine", he said.
“In other words, we’re looking at the worst scenario that this becomes a bigger outbreak.”
- » Two Bulgarians under Observation at Hospital for Coronavirus Risk
- » 1,850 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation in a total of 21 Bulgarian Regions
- » 1292 Schools throughout Bulgaria are Empty due to the Flu
- » See How You Can Track Where the Coronavirus Spreads in Real Time
- » Fourth Bulgarian is Located in the Heart of the Coronavirus Epidemic - Wuhan
- » BNR: Flu Epidemic Declared in One-Third of Bulgaria