Weather Forecast: Warm for the Season

It will be mostly cloudy today across Bulgaria and many areas will see rain. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest, becoming west-northwest and increasing in western Bulgaria in the evening.

It will stay warm for the season with maximum temperatures between 8C and 13C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will go down further. In the evening it will start to rise.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology weather forecast.

