7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Caribbean, there is a Tsunami Threat

A tsunami warning has been issued for Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean, world agencies said.

There have been no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to Cayman Islands buildings, a spokesman for the Territory Disaster Management Agency said.

The International Tsunami Information Center has warned that dangerous tsunami waves may occur within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

The powerful earthquake took place at 21.10pm Bulgarian time 117 km northwest of the coastal city of Lucea at a depth of about 10 km, the US Geological Survey said.

In Cuba, officials said there were no reports of damage or injuries.

