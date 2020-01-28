BNR: Turkish Stream has Delivered 460 Million Cubic Meters of Gas to Turkish-Bulgarian Border

Since January 1, when Russian gas sales to Turkey and Europe started, the Turkish Stream pipeline has delivered 1 billion cubic meters of gas, BNR reported.

About 54% of this volume was aimed for the Turkish market, and about 46% was delivered to the Turkish-Bulgarian border, Russian Energy Company Gazprom has informed. Turkish Stream is planned to replace the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline through Ukraine for gas deliveries to Turkey, Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe. The Turkish Stream is expected to lead to the expansion of the Bulgarian gas transmission network and connect it to Serbia in order to transport Russian gas to the Serbian-Hungarian border.