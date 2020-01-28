PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria to Enter the Euro Zone Waiting Room by the End of April

Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria to Enter the Euro Zone Waiting Room by the End of April novinite.bg

Bulgaria is expected to enter the euro zone waiting room by the end of April. This was announced on January 28 by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who attended the annual meeting of the business with the government, organized by Capital newspaper, BNT reported.

Bulgarian National Banks’ Governor Dimitar Radev also stressed that the stability of the Bulgarian currency is guaranteed and recent changes in the law will not affect the fluctuations of the the Euro-BGN exchange rate.

Vladislav Goranov, Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will enter this course and the currency board will be removed when the Bulgarian BGN is replaced by the euro. Nothing else will happen and no other Bulgarian Finance Minister would agree to anything else. I think that this consensus has never been subject to any doubts by the public.

