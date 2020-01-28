Eurostat: Bulgaria on the Last Place in the EU in Terms of Internet Usage

In 2019, 87% of people aged 16-74 in the European Union (EU) reported they had used the internet during the previous three months. This share ranged from 98% in Sweden to 68% in Bulgaria, Eurostat data showed.

Internet use has grown rapidly over the years - in 2007 it stood at 57% and in 2013 at 75%.

The internet was used mainly to send/receive e-mails (75%), to find information about goods and services (68%), for instant messaging (67%) and online news (63%). A majority of people also used the internet to use banking facilities (58%), to participate in social networks (57%), to look for health information (55%), for listening to music (53%) and telephoning or video calls (52%).