Turkey, Greece and Germany are the Most Preferred Destinations for Bulgarians in December

In December 2019, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 529.3 thousand or by 10.6% above the registered in December 2018. In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Serbia - by 28.6%, Romania - by 16.5%, Turkey - by 15.9%, Germany - by 12.9%, Republic of North Macedonia - by 8.2%, Greece - by 2.8%, and etc. At the same time decreased the trips to: France - by 6.3%, Sweden - by 4.3%, Slovenia - by 2.4%, and etc, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported.

In comparison with December 2018, an increase in the trips with all observed purposes was registered: ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 14.4%, ‘professional’ - by 12.6%, and ‘others’ - by 7.6%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in December 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 48.1%, followed by those with holiday and recreation purposes - 28.5%, and with professional purpose - 23.4%.

In December 2019 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 130.1 thousand, Greece - 91.3 thousand, Germany - 46.6 thousand, Serbia - 46.4 thousand, Romania - 39.9 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 35.5 thousand, Italy - 18.1 thousand, Austria - 17.7 thousand, the United Kingdom - 12.1 thousand, Spain - 11.8 thousand