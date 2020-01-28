Who are The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Winners?

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish *WINNER

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

"I,I"- Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go," Billie Eilish *WINNER

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

"7," Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell *WINNER

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

"Lover," Taylor Swift

"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson *WINNER

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay *WINNER

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best country album

"Desperate Man," Eric Church

"Stronger Than The Truth," Reba McEntire

"Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies

"Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett

"While I'm Livin',"Tanya Tucker *WINNER

Best rap album

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III," Dreamville

"Championships," Meek Mill

"I am > I was," 21 Savage

"Igor," Tyler, The Creator *WINNER

"The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child," J. Cole

"Suge," DaBaby

"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER

"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *WINNER

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER

"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best R&B Performance

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been," H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo & Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Jerome," Lizzo *WINNER

"Time Today," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Steady Love," India.Arie

"Real Games," Lucky Daye

"Built For Love," PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Say So" — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER

"Could've Been" — Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

"Look At Me Now" — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

"No Guidance" — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

"Roll Some Mo" — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

"Apollo XXI," Steve Lacy

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo *WINNER

"Overload," Georgia Anne Muldrow

"Saturn," Nao

"Being Human in Public," Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

"1123," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Painted," Lucky Daye

"Ella Mai," Ella Mai

"Paul," PJ Morton

"Ventura," Anderson .Paak *WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo *WINNER

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Senorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

"The Lion King: The Gift," Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish *WINNER

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran

"Lover," Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Sì," Andrea Bocelli

"Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Bublé

"Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER

"A Legendary Christmas," John Legend

"Walls," Barbra Streisand

Best Comedy Album

"Quality Time," Jim Gaffigan

"Relatable," Ellen Degeneres

"Right Now," Aziz Ansari

"Son Of Patricia," Trevor Noah

"Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle *WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

"#ELDISCO," Alejandro Sanz *WINNER

"Vida," Luis Fonsi

"11:11," Maluma

"Montaner," Ricardo Montaner

"Fantasía," Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

"El Mal Querer," Rosalía *WINNER

"X 100PRE," Bad Bunny

"Oasis," J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"Indestructible," Flor De Toloache

"Almadura," iLe

Best Rock Performance

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER

"Pretty Waste," Bones UK

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad," Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

"7empest," Tool *WINNER

"Astorolus - The Great Octopus," Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

"Humanicide," Death Angel

"Bow Down," I Prevail

"Unleashed," Killswitch Engage

Best Rock Song

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER

"Fear Inoculum," Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

"Give Yourself A Try," George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

"Harmony Hall," Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

"Social Cues," Cage The Elephant *WINNER

"Amo," Bring Me The Horizon

"In The End," The Cranberries

"Trauma," I Prevail

"Feral Roots," Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend *WINNER

"U.F.O.F.," Big Thief

"Assume Form," James Blake

"i,i," Bon Iver

"Anima," Thom Yorke