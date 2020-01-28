1292 Schools throughout Bulgaria are Empty due to the Flu
The educational process in 13 districts of the country has been suspended. The cause is high morbidity, the Education Ministry announced.
1,292 schools remained empty.
In the districts of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol, children will stay home.
Classes in Vidin, Vratsa, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Shumen continue to take place.
In the other 6 districts of the country, the teaching process is suspended only in some schools.
