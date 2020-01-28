The Sale of Monthly Vignettes for Heavy Goods Vehicles over 3.5 Tonnes will be Suspended as of 1 March 2020

As of 2 February 2020, the sale of monthly electronic vignettes for heavy goods vehicles with a total technically permissible maximum mass of over 3.5 tonnes shall be suspended. The last option to purchase a monthly vignette will be on February 1, 2020 and an expiration date of February 29, 2020, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The change is due to the introduction of toll charges for heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes from 1 March 2020.

Starting March 1, heavy goods vehicles will pay on the basis of the distance travelled. 3,115 km of highways and first-class roads will be taxable. The remaining nearly 17,000 km of the approximately 20,000 km national roads will be free of charge for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes.

According to the valid legal basis, the payment of the toll entitles gives the vehicle for which the toll is paid for unimpeded passage along the republican toll road network. The charge due is determined depending on the distance travelled by the vehicle and on its technical characteristics (category, number of axles incident to the road, emission class).