New Strong Earthquake Registered in Turkey

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported not far from the city of Izmir in Western Turkey today, TASS reported, citing data from Istanbul's Seismological Observatory Kandilli. The epicentre was in the area of the city of Kirkagac at a depth of 11.8 km, BTA reports.

So far there are no reports of casualties and destruction.

On Saturday, a strong earthquake was registered in Turkey, killing 22 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. As a result of the quake, dozens of buildings were destroyed.

