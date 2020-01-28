See How You Can Track Where the Coronavirus Spreads in Real Time

The first case of a person infected with the new type coronavirus has been confirmed in Germany. The patient is a man from the Starnberg region of Bavaria, some 30 km southwest of Munich. He is in stable condition.

On Monday, Canadian health authorities confirmed two cases in the country. The patients are a man and a woman, a laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed.

Engineers at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering located in Baltimore, Maryland, USA have made an application that allows anyone to monitor how and where the coronavirus is spreading in real time.

With the interactive map, you will be able to track how many infected and casualties are present in each part of the planet.

Keep track of all the places on the planet where the coronavirus is spreading - HERE