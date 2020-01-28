Bulgarian Posts to Launch a Special Post Stamp Dedicated to the Year of the Metal Rat

On January 29, 2020, at 10.30 am, in the Central Post Office in Sofia, on Gurko Street, the Executive Director of Bulgarian Posts EAD Deyan Duneshki will launch an issue on the topic: Chinese New year - The Year of the Metal Rat. "The publication consists of two blocks with one postage stamp and a special postage stamp. The project artist is Maya Staykova.

