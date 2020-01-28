Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria's Entry into the Eurozone, Planned for 2023, is "Entirely Foreseeable"
In the Sunday 150 show of Horizont program of the BNR, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, stated that overall Bulgaria stood "very good" on its way to the Eurozone and its entry into it, planned for 2023, is "entirely foreseeable". At the same time, Georgieva warned that Bulgaria should not fall behind on green policies because the low carbon economy would give new impetus to investment and help create new jobs, BNR reported.
