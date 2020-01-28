President Radev: Education, Child Health and Young Families Should be a Priority for Politicians

The Presidential Institution continued to uphold the rule of law and the interests of citizens, to set the agenda on important topics, to stimulate the debate between institutions and citizens, to work for the modern development of Bulgaria, to uphold the Bulgarian interest. The report won't be a self-promotion because the evaluation is given by the public. It is more important for institutions to be predictable and with clear priorities.

This is what President Rumen Radev said during a report on the activities of the presidential institution.

The presidential institution is increasingly confident in setting the political agenda and last but not least is the refinement of electoral law. For the first time, the National Assembly started its activity to improve the electoral law, not on the eve of upcoming elections, but when it should. This shows that the open and constructive position of the President is an incentive for a responsible attitude of the other institutions as well, the president emphasized.

He also noted that he maintained an active dialogue with citizens and institutions throughout the year.

"My findings and proposals are becoming more relevant. I have continued to be a barrier to legislative lobbying. I also referred to the Constitutional Court when i saw that there were violations of the costitution" Radev added.

We need long-term reforms. However, the most important thing is investing in people. Therefore, at the National Security Advisory Council (UNSCS), I will seek solutions with the legislative and executive branches and the parties represented in parliament for legal organizational and financial mechanisms in 3 main areas - education, child health care and stimulation of young families.

Education must become a strategic national priority, Radev is adamant. We must set high goals, for example to begin a steady upward movement towards the average European levels for the next international PISA test. The measures taken by the government are in the right direction, but they are insufficient in scope and innovation, the president said.

I will continue the debate to initiate changes to the constitution aimed at improving the independence of the judiciary, improving the balance of institutions and extending citizens' rights.

I will also continue my efforts to fight corruption. I will work with all the means of the CACIAF to become an effective body, Radev said.

I will continue to work for harmonious defence development, modernization, enhancing social status and motivation.

The president does not have the direct tools to implement policies in the socio-economic field, they are subject to the government's management agenda. There are a number of troubling questions that require debate and consolidation of efforts. Are we adequate against the demographic catastrophe? Do we have the ambition to overcome the negative demographic pace? Radev said.