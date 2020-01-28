China has Assured the WHO that it has the Resources to Fight the Coronavirus

China has the necessary capabilities and resources to defeat the pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said today at a meeting with the leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adanu Ghebreyesus.

"I want to assure you that China has the capabilities, the determination and the resources to quickly deal with the coronavirus epidemic," Wang Yi said at a meeting with Ghebreyesus.

According to the latest data from the PRC, the total number of patients with pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in China has reached 4,515 people, of whom 106 have died. There are also registered cases in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia and Germany.