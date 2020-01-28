Intense Traffic at the Border with Turkey
Society | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 14:32| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For another day, the traffic at the border checkpoints - Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo, at the border with Turkey is very intense at the exit for trucks.
Border police added that this morning the border traffic with Greece at Kulata border checkpoint was also intense at the exit for trucks.
Traffic is normal at all border crossing points with Serbia, Northern Macedonia and Romania.
- » Who are The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Winners?
- » 1292 Schools throughout Bulgaria are Empty due to the Flu
- » The Sale of Monthly Vignettes for Heavy Goods Vehicles over 3.5 Tonnes will be Suspended as of 1 March 2020
- » New Strong Earthquake Registered in Turkey
- » See How You Can Track Where the Coronavirus Spreads in Real Time
- » Bulgarian Posts to Launch a Special Post Stamp Dedicated to the Year of the Metal Rat