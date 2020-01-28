Intense Traffic at the Border with Turkey

For another day, the traffic at the border checkpoints - Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo, at the border with Turkey is very intense at the exit for trucks.

Border police added that this morning the border traffic with Greece at Kulata border checkpoint was also intense at the exit for trucks.

Traffic is normal at all border crossing points with Serbia, Northern Macedonia and Romania.

