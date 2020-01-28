The EU is Ready to Help with the Return of Europeans from China

The EU is ready to help with the return of European citizens from China because of the new virus. This was announced by a spokesman for the European Commission, quoted by BTA. He stated that no EU Member State has so far requested the assistance of the Community institutions on this issue.

According to the spokesman, the EU can assist in the transfer of medicines and health aids between countries in the Community, as well as to provide research tools for infection or thermal imaging cameras.

The EC added that it could participate in the cost-sharing of human and technical transport as long as EU countries request such assistance under the civil protection mechanism. Tomorrow, the commissioners will discuss the situation with the spread of the virus at their regular weekly meeting.