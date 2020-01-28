Today is the Data Protection Day

Society | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today is the Data Protection Day www.pixabay.com

Data Privacy Day is an international event that occurs every year on 28th January. The purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. It is currently observed in the United States, Canada, Israel and 47 European countries.

In 2006, the Council of Europe launched a Data Protection Day to be celebrated each year on 28 January, The Euroean Commission reported.

The General Data Protection Regulation has been applying since 25 May 2018. In July 2019, the Commission published Communication taking stock of the implementation of the Regulation. It is providing grants to data protection authorities to co-finance their reaching out to stakeholders, in particular individuals and small and medium size enterprises.

In January 2017, the Commission adopted a Communication on the international aspects of privacy, which set out the EU strategy in the field of international data flows and protection. The adoption of the mutual EU-Japan mutual adequacy decision is an important result of this strategy. Since February 2019, it allows personal data to flow freely and safely between the two economies on the basis of strong data protection guarantees. The Commission is at an advanced stage in negotiating an adequacy decision with South Korea.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: data protection, European Commission, Data Privacy Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria