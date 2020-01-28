Canada Praised Bulgaria for Combating Anti-Semitism

On the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, who is visiting Canada, held meetings at the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Ottawa where he talked with the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affair Shimon Fogel and the Vice President of Foreign Affairs and Chief Executive Richard Marceau. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Later, Georgiev also spoke with the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the Andrea Friedman Foundation for the Jewish Community.

Deputy Minister Georgiev, who is also the National Anti-Semitism Coordinator, briefed representatives of Jewish organizations about Bulgaria's achievements in the fight against anti-Semitism.

"The Bulgarian Jewish community has always been an integral part of our society, enjoys high respect and contributes greatly to the development of our country," Georg Georgiev said at the meeting. For his part, Fogel emphasized that Bulgaria's achievements in the fight against anti-Semitism are impressive, and that the example how Bulgaria saved its Jews from deportation to the death camps during the Holocaust is unique and inspiring to this day.