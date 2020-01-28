Fourth Bulgarian is Located in the Heart of the Coronavirus Epidemic - Wuhan

Society » HEALTH | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fourth Bulgarian is Located in the Heart of the Coronavirus Epidemic - Wuhan www.pixabay.com

Another Bulgarian is in the city of Wuhan - the heart of the coronavirus epidemic. This was reported to bTV by Vladislav Spasov, temporarily managing the Bulgarian Embassy in Beijing,

There was information about three Bulgarian students who were located in the metropolis. Our fourth compatriot is also a student.
None of the four is permanently resident there.

In all likelihood, the Bulgarians will be brought back by French flight.

Following the affected in France, a case of coronavirus was also registered in Germany this morning.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wuhan, Bulgarian, students, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria