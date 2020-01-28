Fourth Bulgarian is Located in the Heart of the Coronavirus Epidemic - Wuhan
There was information about three Bulgarian students who were located in the metropolis. Our fourth compatriot is also a student.
Another Bulgarian is in the city of Wuhan - the heart of the coronavirus epidemic. This was reported to bTV by Vladislav Spasov, temporarily managing the Bulgarian Embassy in Beijing,
None of the four is permanently resident there.
In all likelihood, the Bulgarians will be brought back by French flight.
Following the affected in France, a case of coronavirus was also registered in Germany this morning.
