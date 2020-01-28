Russia Has Closed its Border with China because of the Coronavirus

Three Russian regions in the Far East have closed their borders with China until Feb. 7 amid fears over the outbreak of coronavirus there, the TASS news agency cited the governor of Khabarovsk region as saying on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The border closures affect crossings in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Khabarovsk and Amur regions, Reuters reported.

There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Russia. However authorities in Moscow have introduced special precautions in hotels and tourist sites in the Russian capital because of concerns about the transfer of the Chinese coronavirus, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website.