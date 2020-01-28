PM Borissov: If Allowed, I will Send a Plane to Relocate the Bulgarian Students from Wuhan

Society | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: If Allowed, I will Send a Plane to Relocate the Bulgarian Students from Wuhan novinite.bg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was assigned to monitor whether the Bulgarian students in Wuhan could be relocated from the Chinese city of.

"If they let us, I will send an airplane to pick them up, no matter how much it costs," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the 14th annual business meeting with the government in Sofia. "I imagine how scared they are," he added.

The Prime Minister cannot predict the economic and health consequences of the spread of the coronavirus.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Bulgarian students, Wuhan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria