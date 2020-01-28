PM Borissov: If Allowed, I will Send a Plane to Relocate the Bulgarian Students from Wuhan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was assigned to monitor whether the Bulgarian students in Wuhan could be relocated from the Chinese city of.
"If they let us, I will send an airplane to pick them up, no matter how much it costs," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the 14th annual business meeting with the government in Sofia. "I imagine how scared they are," he added.
The Prime Minister cannot predict the economic and health consequences of the spread of the coronavirus.
