Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm Today www.pixabay.com

Maximum temperatures between 9C and 12C expected today.

In the early morning hours it will still rain along the Black Sea coast, but it will stop and the clouds will start to break in the afternoon to mostly sunny weather. Moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest.

Overnight clouds will starts to increase again from the west.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, sunny, warm, Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria