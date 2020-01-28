Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 28, 2020, Tuesday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Maximum temperatures between 9C and 12C expected today.
Maximum temperatures between 9C and 12C expected today.
In the early morning hours it will still rain along the Black Sea coast, but it will stop and the clouds will start to break in the afternoon to mostly sunny weather. Moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest.
Overnight clouds will starts to increase again from the west.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » New Strong Earthquake Registered in Turkey
- » NIMH: Code Yellow for Icy Conditions in Seven Bulgarian Regions
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
- » At least 11 Dead due to Heavy Rains in Brazil
- » Turkey Struck by 2 Major Earthquakes, 22 People were Killed
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 6C and 11C