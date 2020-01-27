All Victims of the Helicopter Crash that Killed Kobe Bryant were Identified

All nine victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, have already been identified. There is no official information from the authorities yet, but relatives of the deceased have confirmed their identities.

There was a family of three on board - Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa. The girl was among Gianna's teammates.

Another team member, Payton Chester, who was accompanied by his mother Sarah was also on board.

The victims include basketball coach Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter that crashed on Sunday had received approval to fly even though weather conditions were worse than usual standards for flying, The New York Times reported.

