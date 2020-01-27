Update: The Plane Which Crashed in Afghanistan was a US Military Plane

The plane which crashed in Afghanistan may turn out to be military, not passenger. The mystery is compounded after local authorities said it was not a civilian flight. Earlier, the country's national airline, Ariana Afgan Airlines, denied that the machine was their property.

Without official confirmation from either the Afghan or US authorities, the Taliban claimed responsibility and said that they had taken down the aircraft.

"U.S. military official says Air Force E-11A airborne communications plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday with “less than 5” on board.Plane is military version of Bombardier Global Express business jet. It’s not clear if anyone survived", Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet.