NIMH: Code Yellow for Icy Conditions in Seven Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for icy conditions has been issued for seven Bulgarian regions on January 27, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).



The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia district and Sofia city, Pernik and Kyustendil. Icy conditions are expected after midnight and in the morning. Beware of large areas of snow and/or ice on the road. Restrictions on outdoor activities are possible. Be very careful when walking, biking, or driving on icy surfaces.