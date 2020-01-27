NIMH: Code Yellow for Icy Conditions in Seven Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 27, 2020, Monday // 13:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Code Yellow for Icy Conditions in Seven Bulgarian Regions www.pixabay.com

A Code Yellow warning for icy conditions has been issued for seven Bulgarian regions on January 27, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia district and Sofia city, Pernik and Kyustendil. Icy conditions are expected after midnight and in the morning. Beware of large areas of snow and/or ice on the road. Restrictions on outdoor activities are possible. Be very careful when walking, biking, or driving on icy surfaces.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), code yellow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria