Mongolia is Closing the Border with China because of the Coronavirus
World | January 27, 2020, Monday // 16:01| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Mongolia has closed its border with China both for cars and pedestrians in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has infected thousands, AFP reported. Schools are also closed.
"Pedestrians and cars are prohibited to cross the Chinese border," said Vice Prime Minister Enkhtuvishin Ulziisaikhan said on Sunday, adding that schools and universities would stay closed until March 2, along with other public places. "Public events are also prohibited, Al Jazeera reported.
