Mariana Nikolova to Participate in the Israel CyberTechnology Forum

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council Mariana Nikolova is leaving for Tel Aviv, Israel, to participate in the International Conference on Cybertechnology.

The Bulgarian delegation will include the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Electronic Governance Krasimir Simonski and the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator and Head of the Cybercrime Unit at the State Security and Defense Council Yavor Kolev.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will visit the Israeli National Cyber ​​Center and talk with its leader, Yigal Unna.