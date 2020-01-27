Mariana Nikolova to Participate in the Israel CyberTechnology Forum

Politics | January 27, 2020, Monday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mariana Nikolova to Participate in the Israel CyberTechnology Forum www.gov.bg

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council Mariana Nikolova is leaving for Tel Aviv, Israel, to participate in the International Conference on Cybertechnology.

The Bulgarian delegation will include the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Electronic Governance Krasimir Simonski and the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator and Head of the Cybercrime Unit at the State Security and Defense Council Yavor Kolev.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will visit the Israeli National Cyber ​​Center and talk with its leader, Yigal Unna.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: International Conference on Cybertechnology, Mariana Nikolova, Yavor Kolev, Israel, Yigal Unna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria