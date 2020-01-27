Mariana Nikolova to Participate in the Israel CyberTechnology Forum
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council Mariana Nikolova is leaving for Tel Aviv, Israel, to participate in the International Conference on Cybertechnology.
The Bulgarian delegation will include the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Electronic Governance Krasimir Simonski and the National Cyber Security Coordinator and Head of the Cybercrime Unit at the State Security and Defense Council Yavor Kolev.
As part of the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will visit the Israeli National Cyber Center and talk with its leader, Yigal Unna.
- » PM Borissov on a Working Visit to Poland to Mark 75 Years since the Liberation of Auschwitz
- » President Rumen Radev and Reuven Rivlin Discussed Partnership in Innovations and the Good Practices in Water Resources Management
- » PM Borissov Left for Switzerland to Participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos
- » Ukraine's Prime Minister Resigned
- » Consultations with President Radev on the Problems in the Election Process Continue
- » A New Series of Consultations with President Rumen Radev about the Bulgarian Constitution