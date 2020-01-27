PM Borissov on a Working Visit to Poland to Mark 75 Years since the Liberation of Auschwitz

Leaders from countries around the world will participate in the event.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is on a working visit to Poland, where he will participate in the official ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the of liberation of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the cabinet's press service said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister will attend the Commemoration of the Gate of Death in the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and honor the victims' memory.

Leaders from countries around the world as well as heads of international organizations will participate in the event.

