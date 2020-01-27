China Allocates Nearly $ 9 Billion to Fight the Deadly Coronavirus

China's finance ministry and China's National Health Commission have allocated nearly $ 9 billion to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The death toll has jumped to 81 people today. The government has decided to extend the lunar New Year holidays and a number of large companies have stopped work or ordered their employees to work from home.

