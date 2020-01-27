China Allocates Nearly $ 9 Billion to Fight the Deadly Coronavirus
World | January 27, 2020, Monday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
China's finance ministry and China's National Health Commission have allocated nearly $ 9 billion to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.
The death toll has jumped to 81 people today. The government has decided to extend the lunar New Year holidays and a number of large companies have stopped work or ordered their employees to work from home.
- » Mongolia is Closing the Border with China because of the Coronavirus
- » United States Introduces Visa Restrictions for Pregnant Women
- » US Imposes new Sanctions on Iran
- » Corruption Perceptions in Bulgaria - The Strongest across the EU
- » Second City in China Introduces State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
- » Eurostat: Production of Industrial Chemicals in the EU Increased in 2018