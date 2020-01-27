Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 27, 2020, Monday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy www.pixabay.com

Today, the weather across Bulgaria will be cloudy, and many areas will see rain. In the morning, icy conditions likely in places in western Bulgaria. In eastern Bulgaria, there will be moderate south wind, which by the evening will change its direction and start blowing from the west-northwest throughout the country. Maximum temperatures between 5C and 10C, in areas in eastern Bulgaria up to 12-13C. Atmospheric pressure will further drop a little close to the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria