Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Today, the weather across Bulgaria will be cloudy, and many areas will see rain. In the morning, icy conditions likely in places in western Bulgaria. In eastern Bulgaria, there will be moderate south wind, which by the evening will change its direction and start blowing from the west-northwest throughout the country. Maximum temperatures between 5C and 10C, in areas in eastern Bulgaria up to 12-13C. Atmospheric pressure will further drop a little close to the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.