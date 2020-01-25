PISA Survey: Many Young Bulgarians Prefer to Work in the Services Sector

Many young Bulgarians graduating secondary school do not want to work in industry, but prefer the services sector. Their choice of profession is to be automechanic, hairdresser, chef or police officer but not financier, research scientist or entrepreneur, BNR reported.

This is indicated by a PISA world survey conducted for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2018. No explanation is given as to why the choice of young Bulgarians falls on such professions. The massive changes on the labour market and the new professions have made practically no impression on young people in Bulgaria. With one exception – one in six boys wants to work in IT, but that does not apply to girls. 

