Facebook Collapsed

January 25, 2020, Saturday
Bulgaria: Facebook Collapsed www.pixabay.com

Facebook has collapsed in a number of countries, Downdetector the website, which monitors crashes and interruptions in the work of popular Internet resources, including all social networks reports.

According to the portal, the interruptions started around 5 pm Bulgarian time. The highest number of reported social network interruptions and interruptions were reported in the US, France, Poland, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

According to 69% of users complaining about problems with the news feed, 15% did not have access to the network at all, and 14% could not access their accounts.

Tags: Facebook, collapse, Downdetector
