BNR: Programmes Targeted at Bulgarian Students in UK to Continue until the End of 2020
All programmes targeted at Bulgarian students, which started in the 2014-2020 period, will continue until the end of the year, although the UK will leave the European Union soon, Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said, BNR reported.
As of January 2021 Great Britain will be treated as a third country, Commissioner Gabriel underlined. The new moment in the negotiations under the Erasmus+ programme and the scientific research programmes is that third countries will have the opportunity to become associated members. This will happen after negotiations, which are expected to be difficult, Mariya Gabriefl added.
