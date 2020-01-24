52% of Bulgarian Teens Have Been Exposed to Extreme Online Content

52% of Bulgarian teenagers aged 14-19 have been exposed to extreme content online, according to a nationally representative survey, part of a national "Find another way" campaign aimed at promoting critical thinking and civic engagement among young people. About 30% of them came across such content by accident, the survey shows.

The campaign is funded by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs's Civil Society Empowerment Program and will continue in 2020.

'Find another way' has been developed to support European Commission policies that aim to guarantee the economic, cultural and social growth of EU countries and can develop in a stable, legal and secure environment, as well as to build a an open and safer Europe.

The survey was conducted among 1018 respondents aged 14-19 through a face-to-face interview between April and June 2019. The survey focuses on a range of attitudes among young people regarding the online content they encounter as well as influencing factors in forming their opinion on important public issues. The focus is on the extent to which young people have been exposed to extreme content in the online space inviting aggression and hatred against certain social groups, and how they would relate to this type of message.