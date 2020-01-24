The United States introduces visa restrictions for pregnant women. The measure aims at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

Women applying for a tourist visa will be denied if consular officials deem that they want to go to the US to give birth.

Under the new rules, pregnant applicants will be denied a tourist visa unless they can prove they must come to the U.S. to give birth for medical reasons and they have money to pay for it or have another compelling reason — not just because they want their child to have an American passport, AP reported.

The measure comes into force today. But it will not apply to the 39 visa-free citizens.