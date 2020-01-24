Corruption Perceptions in Bulgaria - The Strongest across the EU
The corruption perceptions in Bulgaria - the strongest across the European Union, the latest Transparency International survey shows.
The 2019 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, giving each a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Globally, the analysis covers 180 countries, with Bulgaria sharing 74th place with Jamaica and Tunisia.
Corruption in Denmark, New Zealand and Finland are perceived as the "cleanest".
The most corrupt, according to people's perception, are Somalia, Sudan and Syria.
The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people. This year’s analysis shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals.
