Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 6C and 11C

It will be sunny today. In eastern Bulgaria a light to moderate southwest wind will blow, maximum temperatures between 6C and 11C, in Sofia - about 9C. The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month. It will slowly decrease throughout the day. 

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

