Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 6C and 11C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 24, 2020, Friday // 08:40| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be sunny today. In eastern Bulgaria a light to moderate southwest wind will blow, maximum temperatures between 6C and 11C, in Sofia - about 9C. The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month. It will slowly decrease throughout the day.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.