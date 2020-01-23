New Rules for Gambling in Bulgaria

The bill establishing a National Gambling Agency, which replaces the State Gambling Commission, has been published for discussion, BNR reported.

The change is in line with European practices, according to the reasons given by the Ministry of Finance. The aim is to harmonize tax and licensing policies for all business participants. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said there was no connection between the financing of Levski football club and the report of the state financial inspection, according to which more than EUR 100 million were not received in the treasury due to different treatment of the lottery operators. Borissov described the allegations of nationalization of private lotteries as "deeply false" and urged them to pay the corresponding license fees.