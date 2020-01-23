Bulgaria and Greece to Strengthen their Relations and to Deepen Cooperation in the Field of Tourism

The government has approved a draft Joint Action Programme between Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism and Greece’ Ministry of Tourism for 2020-2022, said the government press office.



The document reflects the willingness of the countries to strengthen their friendly relations and to contribute to the further development of cooperation in the field of tourism.



The two countries will promote cooperation for the development of tourism with the greatest potential for attracting tourists, as well as in the fields of investment, staff qualification, the establishment and development of destination management organisations, the organisation of joint initiatives to mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, international organisations in the field of tourism, etc.



Greece is one of Bulgaria’s main tourism markets. For the period January - November 2019, Greece ranks second by the number of tourist arrivals in Bulgaria, registering an increase of 5.2% year-on-year. Data from the National Statistical Institute show that in 2018 Greece was second among Bulgaria’s inbound tourism markets.