Strong Earthquake Hit Turkey, it was Felt in Bulgaria as well

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook western Turkey 15 km east of Kirkagac, the US Geophysical Center said on Thursday. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center adds that the epicentre of the earthquake was 94 km east of Izmir.

The quake was strongly felt in western Turkey and less so in the Greek Aegean islands as well as in southeastern Bulgaria. So far, there is no information about injured people and material damage.

Earlier a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in in southwestern Turkey.

