Chinese Authorities have Temporarily Banned Wuhan Residents from Leaving the City

The work of public transport in Wuhan will be stopped, the airport and the railway stations - closed.

Chinese authorities will impose a temporary ban on Wuhan residents from leaving the city on January 23 due to the new type of coronavirus, TASS and BTA reported.

Reuters reported, that the government is urging citizens not to leave the city, except in special circumstances.

It was reported that 473 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China. To date, 9 deaths have been reported.