The UK is Ready to Leave the EU on January 31st
www.pixabay.com
The UK is ready to leave the EU on January 31st. This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
After the Brexit bill was approved by the House of Commons, it was also voted on by the House of Lords on Wednesday. The document must now be signed by Queen Elizabeth. This is expected to happen today or tomorrow, after which it will enter into force.
Johnson called for an end to disputes between supporters and adversaries and focused on resolving the kingdom's problems.
