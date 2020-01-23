The UK is Ready to Leave the EU on January 31st

World » EU | January 23, 2020, Thursday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The UK is Ready to Leave the EU on January 31st www.pixabay.com

The UK is ready to leave the EU on January 31st. This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the Brexit bill was approved by the House of Commons, it was also voted on by the House of Lords on Wednesday. The document must now be signed by Queen Elizabeth. This is expected to happen today or tomorrow, after which it will enter into force.

Johnson called for an end to disputes between supporters and adversaries and focused on resolving the kingdom's problems.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boris Johnson, Brexit, disputes, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria