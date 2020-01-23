The Bad Weather in Spain Took the Lives of 10 People

At least 10 people have been killed since Sunday due to bad weather in Spain, accompanied by strong gusts of wind, snow and rain. This is what Mundo writes today, TASS reported.

According to the newspaper, four more people have been reported missing. Among them is a 25-year-old Briton.

There are also many injured people.

The Spanish State Meteorological Service has previously warned of storms in many provinces of the kingdom. A number of highways and ports were closed, schools canceled classes, rescuers evacuated locals.

This has been one of the strongest storms in Spain in recent years. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit areas affected by the disaster today, TASS added.

