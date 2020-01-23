A Powerful Earthquake Shook Alaska

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Andreanof and Aleutian islands in Alaska at 5:53 a.m. GMT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake is west of Adak.

The epicentre of the quake is 22 kilometers east of Tanaga volcano, which is part of the Aleutian system. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. There is no information about victims and destruction. No tsunami threat has been issued.

The Geological Survey issued a "green code", which shows a low probability of casualties and damage.