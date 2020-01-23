Canada Court Fines Volkswagen €135 Million

Volkswagen's German carmaker fined €135m by a Toronto court after pleading guilty to 58 counts of violating Canadian environmental laws in a worldwide scandal for manipulating data on the diesel emissions of his cars, France Press and DPA reported.

The company was indicted in December last year from the Canadian authorities for importing nearly 128,000 vehicles in the country between 2008 and 2015 that violated local exhaust emission standards.

Globally the scandal has already cost the company more than €30bn in fines, penalties and buyback costs.

The company said last month it had reached "a proposed plea resolution" in Canada without giving more details, BBC reported.

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to equipping nearly 11 million of its vehicles with software that provided incorrect data on the exhaust emissions of their diesel engines, giving the false impression that these cars were more environmentally friendly than they were.

“This resolution serves the public interest. It reflects the gravity of the conduct, and is consistent with Canadian sentencing principles,” said prosecutor Tom Lemon in a statement. “This is an unprecedented fine in Canada. It is 26 times greater than the highest federal environmental fine ever imposed.”, prosecutors said.